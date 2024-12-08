Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 54004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $604.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.16.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
