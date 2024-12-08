Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 54004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $604.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 75,625 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

