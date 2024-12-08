Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

TSE:SPB opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -132.80 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.15 and a one year high of C$10.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently -1,440.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$632,150.40. Also, Director Shawn Bradley Vammen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

