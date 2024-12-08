Susquehanna Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,169,917.83. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,940. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

