Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $509.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $2,630,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,108,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,505,670.08. The trade was a 0.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

