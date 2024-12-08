Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.45.

TVE opened at C$4.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

