TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

CLH opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.10. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $161.39 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $4,576,829. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 380.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 490,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

