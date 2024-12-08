Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Ventum Financial

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark cut Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Tecsys stock opened at C$43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.00 and a beta of 0.65. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$29.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.35.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

