Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Earnings Estimates for Torrid

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Torrid

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $4.16 on Friday. Torrid has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $435.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Torrid news, insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 28,228 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $107,266.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,948,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,995.40. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 7,282,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $27,675,179.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,069,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,262,367.20. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.