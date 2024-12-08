TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada cut TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

Read Our Latest Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ WULF opened at $8.12 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,532,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth $9,301,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $9,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.