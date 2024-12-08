The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 1.2 %
VINP opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.
Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
