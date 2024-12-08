The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

VINP opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 209.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

