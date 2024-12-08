The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,248 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5,660.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 431,295 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,632. This trade represents a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Trading Up 27.9 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

