The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,642 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

CUZ stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

