Timken (NYSE:TKR) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

TKR opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Timken has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timken by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,689,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

