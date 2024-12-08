TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $134.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

NYSE:TJX opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. TJX Companies has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 463,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 238,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,051,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

