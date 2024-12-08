Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 11.8 %

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$28.15 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.79 and a twelve month high of C$32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.87.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.6254502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.