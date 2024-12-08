Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TD. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$98.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
