Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TD. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$98.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

TSE TD opened at C$73.51 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$87.99. The firm has a market cap of C$128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.19.

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.