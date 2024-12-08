Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$81.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$98.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$73.51 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$87.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

