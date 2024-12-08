Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 193.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 5,322,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,775,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 2,522,204 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 466,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 843,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 428,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valley National Bancorp

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.