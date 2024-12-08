Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 30.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 348,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 147,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 523,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 704,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 74,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

