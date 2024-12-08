Townsquare Capital LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 303,680 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,144,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5083 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

