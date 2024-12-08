Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $162,000 in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Mazarakis purchased 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 372,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,256.38. The trade was a 0.75 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.23. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.00%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

