Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $21.72.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHN

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. This trade represents a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.