Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 46.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 380,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KEP opened at $7.69 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

