Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BRX stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

