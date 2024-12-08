Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4,436.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,665.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 115.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,987,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.84 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.47%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

