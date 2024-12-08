Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,805,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,233,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 130,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,590,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,690,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,882.76. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,326.96. This trade represents a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

AIT stock opened at $273.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.05. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.19 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

