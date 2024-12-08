Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $1,293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $574,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 178.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.22 and a one year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

