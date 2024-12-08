Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,257 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 83.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 74.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $52.94 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

