Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 10,511 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,501,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 20.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 184,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 102,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 51,697 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $90,469.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,231.50. This trade represents a 19.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.48. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

