TruFin plc (LON:TRU) Insider Paul Dentskevich Buys 41,000 Shares

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Dentskevich acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,620 ($42,849.86).

Get TruFin alerts:

TruFin Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TRU opened at GBX 80 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. TruFin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.90 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.33.

About TruFin

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for TruFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.