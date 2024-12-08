TruFin plc (LON:TRU) Insider Paul Dentskevich Buys 41,000 Shares

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Dentskevich acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,620 ($42,849.86).
TruFin Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TRU opened at GBX 80 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. TruFin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.90 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.33.
About TruFin
