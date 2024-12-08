Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRGY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $744.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

