Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 70.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $631,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,834. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $523,740.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

