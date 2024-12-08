TSE:CIG FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colliers International Group

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Robert Hemming sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.03, for a total value of C$2,192,594.37. Also, Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 3,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$213.91, for a total transaction of C$790,400.47. Insiders sold 100,629 shares of company stock worth $20,163,068 in the last quarter.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

