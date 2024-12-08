Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.66. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $209,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

