UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $257,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 527.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 141,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 118,868 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 175,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:FNB opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

