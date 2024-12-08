UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 53,621 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,621 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
RSP opened at $185.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $149.41 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
