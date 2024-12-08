UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 53,621 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,621 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RSP opened at $185.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $149.41 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.