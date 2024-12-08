UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 69,887 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 857.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCH

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.