UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.23% of National Fuel Gas worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

