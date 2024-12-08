UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.07% of United Airlines worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,744. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $105.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.