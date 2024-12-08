UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Five Below worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Five Below by 1,094.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after purchasing an additional 335,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Five Below by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Five Below by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.