UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cabot worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 58,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 50.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 221.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,649,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,865,099.25. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $4,005,279.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,749.21. This trade represents a 40.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,190 shares of company stock worth $5,751,534 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT opened at $105.03 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CBT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.