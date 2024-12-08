UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Belden by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,486,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,485,000 after acquiring an additional 576,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 214,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Belden by 60.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 167,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 63,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

BDC opened at $122.39 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.63 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,751.26. The trade was a 31.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

