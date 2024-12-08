UBS Group Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $17.99 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 141,628 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,861,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

