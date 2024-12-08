UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $470.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.64. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

