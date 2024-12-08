UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UroGen Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Read Our Latest Report on URGN

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %

URGN opened at $12.29 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.