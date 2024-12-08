Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.27 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 400,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,093,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

VAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valaris from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87.

In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 51.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This represents a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter worth $204,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

