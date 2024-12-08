Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,102,000 after purchasing an additional 305,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 953,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

