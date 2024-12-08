Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 8.1 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $250.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.29 and its 200-day moving average is $202.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $165.12 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

