Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

NYSE:VEEV opened at $250.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $5,133,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.