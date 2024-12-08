Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,252 shares of company stock worth $8,809,845 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,671,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,426,000 after acquiring an additional 581,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,559,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,047,000 after buying an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,420,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,605,000 after buying an additional 2,778,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

